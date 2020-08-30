Paul F. Kidd, age 85, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home in Port Angeles, Washington.



Paul was born to David Henry and Leola Enid (Fife) Kidd in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Pocatello High School and was a Graphic Arts Instructor at Idaho State University for 33 years. He loved driving and tinkering on sports cars and was a member of a sports car club when he met his wife of 60 years, Gay (Margaret Kynaston). He was a member of the Pocatello Trail Machine Association for many years before he found his true passion of riding bicycles. He was active and able to ride his beloved bicycle until the age of 82. He had a wonderful life.



Paul is survived by his wife, daughter Laurie (Bill) Minor of Port Angeles, Washington, son Craig (Tiffany) of Pocatello, Idaho, four grandchildren and one great grand child.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gerry Hopkins and brothers Dave and Jack.



