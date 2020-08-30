1/1
Paul F. Kidd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul F. Kidd, age 85, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home in Port Angeles, Washington.

Paul was born to David Henry and Leola Enid (Fife) Kidd in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Pocatello High School and was a Graphic Arts Instructor at Idaho State University for 33 years. He loved driving and tinkering on sports cars and was a member of a sports car club when he met his wife of 60 years, Gay (Margaret Kynaston). He was a member of the Pocatello Trail Machine Association for many years before he found his true passion of riding bicycles. He was active and able to ride his beloved bicycle until the age of 82. He had a wonderful life.

Paul is survived by his wife, daughter Laurie (Bill) Minor of Port Angeles, Washington, son Craig (Tiffany) of Pocatello, Idaho, four grandchildren and one great grand child.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gerry Hopkins and brothers Dave and Jack.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved