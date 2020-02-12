|
Paul Ernest Hackman, 65, of Pocatello, passed away February 7, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Solace Hospice
Paul was born December 30, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ernest Detlef Hackman and Lorna Emma Crow Hackman. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On September 7, 1974, he married Debra K. Tieken in Rigby, Idaho. They had a daughter, Laura. They were later divorced.
On December 23, 1978, he married Karen Irene Sullivan in Rexburg, Idaho. They were the parents of two sons, Justin and Jeffery. They were later divorced.
Paul made his home in Pocatello, Idaho, where he worked as a truck driver.
He enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR, and karaoke. He was in two bands, "Rambling Fever" and "Rambling Rose," for fifteen years.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Laura Lee (Mike) Coderre of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Justin Paul Hackman of Rexburg, ID, and Jeffery Ronald Hackman of TX; sisters, Julie (David) Weise of Shelley, ID, and Renee Hackman of Shelley, ID; brothers, Monte Hackman of Idaho Falls, ID, and Todd Hackman of Pocatello, ID; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie Fowler.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 12, 2020