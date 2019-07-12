Paul J. Villano, Jr. , went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Paul was surrounded by his wife Shirley, his children, and family members who were able to be by his side, and was held in the hearts of the family members who could not be here at the time of his passing.



Paul was born in Denver, Colorado, to Paul Sr. and Marguerite Villano, and was the older of two boys. Paul attended school in the Denver area, graduating from Regis High School. He then attended Santa Clara University on a football scholarship, but returned to Denver, graduating from Regis University with a degree in business.



Paul met Shirley in Seattle while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, working in the CIC. The couple married October 10, 1953, in Lamberton, Minnesota, and this past fall they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple returned to Denver where Paul worked for IBM for several years, and during these early years they had five children, Lisa, Mark, Christine, Monica, and Paula.



Paul moved his family to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, in 1966, becoming the owner of the Coors Distributorship. In 1972 Paul moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho, where he acquired Gate City Distributing and Intermountain Beverage, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1994.



While in Pocatello, Paul has been active in ISU Athletics, was a Pocatello Chief, Rotarian, President of the Chamber of Commerce, charter member of the Juniper Hills Country Club, and so much more. Paul was also a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.



Paul's greatest joy was being surrounded by his family, who he loved with all his heart. His passion was golf, and he enjoyed being in the hole-in-one club.



Paul is survived by his wife Shirley, their four children, Mark (Susan Villano), Christine (Tim Iba), Monica (William Martin), Paula (Paul Laggis), 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Michael, his daughter Lisa, and his daughter-in-law Angie.



We love you, and you will be missed by family and friends. We celebrate that you are in heaven with our Lord Jesus.



Paul's life will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello, ID.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation located at 420 North Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204, where a bench will be installed by the family in memory of Paul. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 12, 2019