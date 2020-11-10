1/1
Paul Morris Pedersen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho, Paul Morris Pedersen passed into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven and was finally able to be reunited with his beautiful, eternal sweetheart Verla.

Paul was born on June 9, 1929 to Peter Marius Pedersen and Bodil Kirstine Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an only child to this union and was their pride and joy. He was the 1st born American as both his parents immigrated from Denmark at young ages to become United States Citizens and to be closer to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints headquarters.

Paul met the love of his life, Verla Dame at the body shop "Les Taylor Motors" in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was the shop foreman and Verla was the accounts manager. They were married on July 2, 1954 in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple.

Paul was proceeded in death by his wife Verla Dame Pedersen, his father and mother, father in-law and mother in-law and his grandson Dirk Kunz. He is survived by his 5 children: Paul Mark Pedersen (Judy), Verla Jean Kunz (Ian), Kenneth Howard Pedersen (Jaimi), Roger Morris Pedersen (Augusta Theodora "Molly") and Colleen Marie McCulloch (Scott), 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Nov 12th, 2020 at 12 pm. Services will be held at the Liberty LDS Church, with a viewing from 10-11:45 am prior to services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
702 Clay
Montpelier, ID 83254-1125
(208) 847-0451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matthews Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved