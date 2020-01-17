|
|
Paul Werner Raschke, 81, passed away suddenly at his home on January 15, 2020.
Paul was born on January 10, 1939, in Pocatello, Idaho to Paul William and Martha Draper Raschke. He was the oldest of seven children. He attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho and Moses Lake Washington, graduating from Moses Lake High School.
Upon graduation, Paul enlisted in the Air Force and honorably served until discharge. Paul performed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. Then transferred to Vandenberg Air Force Base, Santa Maria, CA where he served as an Air Policeman for 2 and 1?2 years. In February of 1960 he was transferred to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea and served there until June of 1961, at which time his service was extended due to the Berlin Wall and Cuban Missile Crisis. He finished is service at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Florida and was honorably discharged in June of 1962.
Paul married Linda Kunz in 1962 in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married until Linda's passing in December of 2016. Together they had four children, Maryellen, Scott, Jason, and Robert. Paul and Linda moved often in their early years, raising their family in Montana, Washington and eventually moving home to Pocatello. Upon returning to Pocatello, Paul went to work for Wayne's Food Town. Paul then went to work for several food brokerages over a forty year career, ending his career in that industry with Bromar Inc. During his career, Paul made numerous friends while calling on grocery stores throughout Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. It was a well-known fact that he kept the customers well stocked with Kool Aid or Gatorade, or other items he sold. Paul retired for six months, and then went back to work as a security officer working at the Heinz and Amy's Kitchen plants in Pocatello.
Paul married Deanna Williams October 27, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They shared many great times together traveling, attending concerts and enjoying each other's company.
Paul always put his family first, dedicating his life to his children and grandchildren. He rarely missed an event; attending games, concerts, recitals or whatever the grandkids were doing. Simply stated he was their biggest fan!
He had an infectious smile, booming laugh and gave the best bear hugs. Whenever you would see Paul, a smile came on your face as you were greeted as a friend, hugged as family and told how much he loved you.
He loved to travel, always looking forward to a trip to Yellowstone National Park, cruising the seas, or just a car ride to get away. He was famous for his cookie baking and known as "Pauly Crocker". An avid Dodgers fan, Paul rarely missed a game or opportunity to share game highlights with his family and friends.
Paul was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a very strong faith. He served in a variety of capacities and would drop everything at a moment's notice to help others.
He is survived by his loving wife Deanna; children Maryellen (Erick), Pocatello, Scott (Candace), Inkom, Jason (Desani), Pocatello, and Robert (Melissa), Pocatello ; Margie (Elton) Barton, Mississippi; five siblings, 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 17, 2020