Pauline Nash Holmes, 81, passed away quietly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Maple Springs assisted living facility in North Logan, Utah.
Pauline was born on March 19, 1938 in Preston, Idaho, to Weldon and Veleta Dalley Nash. She graduated from Preston High School in 1956. She attended Idaho State College for two years, graduating with an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science, class of 1958.
On June 17, 1960 she married Brent Michael Holmes in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. They were married for 59 years and were the parents of two children, Curtis Nash Holmes (Kathy) and Michelle Holmes Thompson (Wes). She is survived by her husband, two children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, Stuart D. Nash and Boyd D. Nash, and two sisters, Judith Nash and Marie Nash Mayes. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Nolan D. Nash.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 am at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. in Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 9:30- 10:30 am prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com as well as a complete obituary.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019