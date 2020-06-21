On June 14, 2020 Penny Charlton Brown our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin passed away. Penny was born in Twin Falls on July 17, 1944 to Harold "Chuck" Charlton and Anna Charlton. Penny is the second child of five and the oldest daughter. When Penny's father returned from WWII, she joined her parents and older brother Chuck living in teepee tents and sheep wagons as they herded sheep around the Bruneau, ID area. This was the start to her love of the outdoors. When she was seven the family moved to Picabo, ID to raise sheep on their ranch. She attended school in Carey and graduated from Wood River High School in Hailey where she met the love of her life Darrell David Brown. Penny graduated from business school in Twin Falls. She spent the majority of her career working in the legal field. She was a Paralegal and retired from Bannock County where she held positions as a Court Clerk and a Court Assistance Officer. She also worked for law firms in Ketchum and Pocatello and developed some wonderful friendships with her legal colleagues. Throughout Penny's life her greatest joy was spending time with her family camping, traveling, going on horseback pack trips, skiing, snowmobiling, boating and enjoying the scenery of Idaho as Darrell drove her around on their ATV. Penny also enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, attending plays at ISU and visiting wineries with her friends, and was an avid reader. She spent her later years crocheting and doing cross-stitch making pieces for her family that will be cherished for generations. Penny had three children: Wendy Katherine Brown, Katherine Mary Brown Homan and David Darrell Brown and two grandsons Cody Homan and Jordan Homan. Cody and Jordan loved spending time with their Grandma Penny who will forever be one of the biggest joys in their lives. According to her grandsons, she was the quintessential grandmother who made them want to be the best they could be, not through expectations, but by being so loving and proud. She provided them encouragement in all they did in life. Penny is survived by her husband Darrell D. Brown, her daughter Kate (Bill) Homan, her son David Brown (Kathy Everton), grandchildren Cody Homan (Aimee) and Jordan Homan, siblings Chuck Charlton, Mary Charlton, Joy GoodVoice and Bret Charlton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Wendy. Per her wishes there will be no services, however in fitting of her personality, Penny indicated that her friends and family could celebrate her life by having a party in her honor. The party is being planned for Saturday July 18, 2020 at Pebble Creek Ski Area. The celebration will start at 1:00 pm and will last into the evening. Penny loved to dance, so along with food there will be music for dancing and time to share stories. Memories and Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.