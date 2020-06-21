I was fortunate enough to be a classmate of Penny's during her high school years. She was always energetic, intelligent, witty and wise. She was considerate with a wonderful way of saying what she meant in a meaningful manner. We were friends as we remained over the years though there were times we lost touch, she remained a bright spot in my high school experience. For her family I am sorry for your loss she will be sorely missed by all.

Bob Hawkes

Friend