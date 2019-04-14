Penny Joann Zamora, 55, beloved wife of Richard Zamora, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 7th, 2019 at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Penny was born in Pocatello, Idaho on August 28th, 1963 to Kay and Juanita Davies. She graduated in 1982 from Pocatello High School, she was a Vice President of her Senior Class and enjoyed volleyball, basketball and cheerleading. Penny loved being a Mom & also worked as a Pharmacy Technician for 16 years.



Penny & Rick were married on October 15th, 1983 in Pocatello Idaho.



Together they had four beautiful children who were the light of her life, she loved going to all of their sporting games & school activities. Penny's home was always open to everyone & she was a second Mom to many people.



Penny was a bright, kind, and loving person. She enjoyed being outdoors, hiking & camping at Redfish Lake & the Oregon coast as well as spending time with family & being a Grandma.



Penny was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jonathan and Maggie Davies, her maternal grandparents, Sanford "Sandy" and Wilma Sexton and maternal step-grandfather, Jack Clemmens.



Penny will be greatly missed by her husband Rick, her four children, son Tyler (Kyrie), son Brock, daughter Hannah (Bryce Benson), son Colton (Miranda), Parents Kay & Juanita Davies, sister Sandy (Justin Lee), brother Tim Davies (Susan), grandson Bridger as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Her Services will be held on April 20th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 790 S. Haskett Street in Mountain Home, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will follow. Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary