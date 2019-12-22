|
Well the day finally came for our father to join his faithful companion Pepper. An agreement was made that when one went the other would follow and they held true to that agreement to within less than a month. Our dad passed away the morning of December 17th, 2019. The father to Trina, Cindy and Phillip and the favorite uncle to many, many more! Always the handyman for many and easily bribed with baked goods! "Did you bring me a cake?" He was born in Soda Springs on July 26, 1948 to Daisy Garcia Madrid and raised in Pocatello all of his life by his mother and father Refugio (Wedo). The youngest son of ten kids and he always knew how to take advantage of being the baby boy! His career was spent in the commercial construction industry the majority of that as a heavy equipment operator. He was married to Gloria Trujillo Madrid for 29 years and remained the best of friends until the end.
He had 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is survived by all of his children, grandchildren Jocelyn, Joshua, Skyler, Britani, Hailey and Alex, as well as all great grandchildren and his siblings Rachel Barela, Rosemary Saiz, and Roy Madrid.
He was preceded in death by both parents as well as siblings Tony, Fred, Tobias, Della Hernandez, Mary Saiz, and Rosita Guerrero.
A very special thanks goes out to his close friends Jose Vega, Bob Galloway, Kevin Goad, Jorge Flores and Sharon. His sisters Rachel and Rosemary were true angels in his heart and blessings to the entire family.
Per his request (actually it was his demand) he and Pepper are being cremated together and there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
