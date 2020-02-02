Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Deeg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Clara Deeg


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Clara Deeg Obituary
Phyllis Clara Deeg, 84, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, of natural causes. She was born September 4, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to Edwin and Helen Reeves. She met and married her soulmate, Albert Deeg, in American Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with three daughters, Katherine Rademacher (Gary), Pocatello; Sandra Kluza (Jim), Pocatello; and Pamela Peasnall (Steven), Colorado. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time outdoors and traveling with Al, bowling, and was an avid golfer. She is survived by her three daughters, 8 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and grandson. As per her wishes, cremation has been completed and no funeral services planned. However, there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later time. Friends and family may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -