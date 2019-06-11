Resources More Obituaries for Pierre Lavedan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pierre Lavedan

Pierre Flamier Lavedan, 84, of Pocatello, Idaho, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.



Pierre was born July 19, 1934 in New York City to Pierre and Catharine (Downey) Lavedan. He met Susan Faust in Houston and they married in November 1975, blending their families and spending 43 wonderful years together.



Pierre was a 1952 graduate of Portsmouth Abbey (high school), Portsmouth, RI. He went on to graduate from Harvard University in 1958 (class of '56) with a degree in Economics. During the Korean War, Pierre interrupted his studies to join the Army in September 1953, serving in Japan in the American Graves Registration Group. Upon graduation, Pierre worked in sales for the M.W. Kellogg Company, Brown & Root and Bechtel, his career taking him around the globe. His "sunset" assignment took him and Susan to Italy for four years where he oversaw the construction of a power plant built on the island of Sardinia. Upon retirement almost 20 years ago, Pierre and Susan retired to Pocatello to be near family.



Pierre enjoyed music, everything from classical to country, which filled their home every day. He was an avid reader and a great storyteller. His favorite hobby involved his two antique automobiles. He acquired his first Franklin while in college. From that time forward he was hooked. He joined the H. H. Franklin Club in the 1960's and later the Classy Car Club in Pocatello.



Pierre is survived by his beloved wife Susan; his three children, Pierre J. Lavedan (Anna), Charlotte Williams (Larry), and John Lavedan (Michelle); ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his sister Genevieve Ubel and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Denise.



The funeral Mass will be held in June at Holy Trinity Church in West Harwich, Massachusetts with the Rev. John Ubel officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Island Pond Cemetery, Harwich, Massachusetts.



The Lavedan family wishes to extend their gratitude to all physicians and hospital staff at Portneuf Medical Center and the University of Utah Medical Center for their care.



