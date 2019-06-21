|
Ray E. Grant was born on April 12, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to Donald and Florence Grant. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1958. Ray served in the US Army National Guard. Ray worked for King's Department Store and Basic American Foods for thirty-six years. He married Nikki L. Stuart in 1972 in Nikki's parent yard. Ray belonged to the Elk's Lodge. Among Ray's hobbies, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and riding his motor cycle. He especially loved spending time with family, including his grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nikki earlier this year; parents; a sister, Carla Lach; and a daughter, Lori. Ray is survived by his sister, Lynette Todd; children, Ray, Troy, Brenda and Kerri Grant and Teresa Lee; grandchildren, Brandy Grant and Ray Grant, JC Ruminski and Lacy Ruminski, Amanda (Tyler) Wasia , Josh (Kelly) Exeter, Cody (Joanne) Exeter, Taylor, Jordyn, Cadyn, Bowen, Bradley, Hayley, Mason and Kylee.
Ray's family will receive friends from 3-4 pm on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Military Rites will follow at Mt View Cemetery at 4:30 PM. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Ray's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 21, 2019