Ray Snyder


1943 - 2019
Ray Snyder Obituary
John Raymond "Ray" Snyder Jr., 76 passed peacefully in his home on November 13, 2019 after a valiant battle with heart failure.

He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961, joined the Marine Corps after high school, and was an Idaho State University graduate with a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. He had a very successful career as an Electrical Engineer. He was honored to be a recipient of the Individual Nevada Governors Award for Electrical Energy Conservation and Leadership in 1992. After retiring in 2000 he was an avid golfer and loved golfing with his friends Chuck and Robert. He also loved to camp with his family in the great outdoors.

Ray is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life Joyce Smith Snyder whom he was married to for 55 years. Also survived by 3 daughters, Kari (Calvin) Poe; Kellie (Chuck) Norton; Kristi (Gerard) Bluj. Nine grandchildren, Kayla (Jake) Poe Ivie; Amanda and Brooke Poe; Hannah and Colby Norton; Kourtni, Paige, Nicholas and Noah Bluj.

As Ray would say, "That's the Spirit," "Always Faithful," and "Semper Fi."

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com

Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
