Raylene Newby, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



She was born October 11, 1959 in Tremonton, Utah to Lester Ray Earl and Della Rae Chlarson Earl. She was raised in Blackfoot and also lived in Salt Lake City, UT, Magna, UT, Syracuse, UT, Pocatello and most recently Idaho Falls.



Raylene graduated from Blackfoot High School. She attended Ricks College and Idaho State University, where she received her certificate in Medical Transcription. Raylene worked more than 18 years at Portneuf Medical Center. She loved her job in Admissions.



Raylene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in her ward. Raylene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, quilting, and gardening. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and she loved decorating for it.



Raylene is survived by her 5 sons: Alan of Layton, UT, Ryan (Becky) of Idaho Falls, Brett of Pocatello, Curtis (Chelsea) of Pocatello, and Miles (Chandra) of Pocatello; brother, Brian Earl of American Falls; sisters, Tamara Earl Wilkinson of Blackfoot, Leslie Bruce of Draper, UT; and 11 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Della Bernstrom, father, Lester Earl, and step-father, Eugene Bernstrom.



A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm in Blackfoot at Hawker Funeral Home (132 South Shilling Ave Blackfoot, ID). Funeral services will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10 am in Blackfoot at Hawker Funeral Home, with a viewing for one hour prior.



Memories of Raylene and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.