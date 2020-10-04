Age 69 passed away at her West Jordan, Utah home on Sept. 30, 2020. Becky grew up the daughter of Heber and Faye Marley in the Springfield, Pingree and Aberdeen area. She graduated from Aberdeen Sr. High, Ricks, and BYU with a Bach. Ed. She taught in Pingree and the Salt Lake valley. On Nov. 26, 1977 she married David Lynn Reece in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 6 children. Her life exemplified love and compassion as exhibited in her service to her family, church and community. Interment will be at Lehi City Cemetary. Services will be streamed online October 6, 2020 at 11:00AM. premierfuneral.com