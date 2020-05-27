Reed Tripp, age 100, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding, Idaho where he had been residing for the past five years.Reed was born October 27, 1919 in Richmond, Cache County, Utah, to Leslie Tripp and Christina (Crysta) Halverson Tripp. He was the first son and third child in a family of 12 children. He spent his growing-up years on a ranch in the Arkansas area east of Arimo near where his parents homesteaded. His family later moved to Arimo where he continued his schooling, graduating from Arimo High School in 1938. In high school he excelled in academics, sports, music and drama.He married Gwen Gilbert on December 25, 1940 at McCammon, Idaho, and together they raised four children in a home which he built on South Third Avenue in Pocatello. Reed and Gwen later divorced but remained life-long companions.After graduation from high school, Reed worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and several short-term jobs before beginning a long career as a journeyman glazier at Bennett's Idaho Glass and Paint Company where he was employed from 1945 until 1975. He retired from Centre Glass and Paint in 1980.Reed was a very capable baseball coach and he took pleasure in coaching all levels of youth baseball. Among those he coached were his son and two grandsons. Because of his abilities in this area, he was chosen to serve as an All-Star coach, which he greatly enjoyed. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and other sports activities.In his later years, after returning to the family home in Arimo, he began woodworking, creating beautiful items for family and friends. He also enjoyed latch-hook and other forms of handwork.Reed took great pride in the activities and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren as they participated in music, drama, and sports. Reed was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Survivors include one son, Allen Tripp; three daughters, Sherry Knoblich, Smithfield, Utah, Marsha (Lynn A.) Buck, Virginia Idaho, and Ann (Joy) Kinyon, Buhl, Idaho. Also surviving him are 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with another on the way.He is also survived by two brothers, Vern (Nancy), Layton, Utah; Barry (Glenda), Wellsville, Utah; one sister, Colleen (Ross) Bruce, Pocatello.He was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Gwen, a brother Reynold, two infant brothers, five sisters, Vella Gomez, Leitha Davis, Genessee Christensen, Louise Millward, and Bessie Tillotson, two infant sons, Daryl D. and Gary Wayne, one infant daughter, Peggy Gwen, and a son-in-law, Dale Knoblich.Private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, . There will be a family gathering at the funeral home for one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Arimo Cemetery.