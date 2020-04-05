|
Renae (Reynolds) Noble, our sweet, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on April 3, 2020. Renae was born on October 19, 1939, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Lloyd D. and Rhue DeEsta (Briggs) Reynolds. She was the middle of three siblings. Her beloved sister Rhua Jean and her dear brother Jay.
Renae graduated from Blackfoot High School and then attended Idaho State University before her marriage to Grover F. Noble. They had three children, Tod, Doug, and Debby. Renae began working for Idaho Bank and Trust. She then went on to work for Idaho Power for many years before deciding to pursue a career as a restaurateur and co-owner of Schlotzsky's Deli.
Renae had a great love for family, friends, animals, crafts, celebrating holidays, and above all, pleasing others with her kindhearted, gentle, and selfless way. Renae also enjoyed water sports, boating, and snowmobiling. Grover and Renae had made and cherished many friendships throughout the years, including a special bond with Jim and Phyllis Hendrickson and the Carson family, Lyle, Glenda, Mark (now passed on), and Tami. She loved her sister-in-law Linda (Don) and brother-in-law George dearly.
Renae was preceded in death by her husband; Grover F. Noble, parents; Lloyd D. Reynolds, Rhua DeEsta Reynolds; her parents-in-law, Grover F. and Lillian (Hendricks) Bailey, step-fathers-in-law, Harlan Peterson, Lamond "Buck" J. Bailey, sister, Rhua Jean Capson; brother, Jay D. Reynolds. Renae is survived by her children, Tod (Sherri) Noble of Arizona, Doug (Svetlana) Noble of Russia and Debby (Dan) Bresnen of Illinois; siblings-in-law, Linda (Don) Franklin of Arizona and George Peterson of Utah; sister-in-law, Mary Reynolds of Idaho; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; many dear friends and Critter.
Honoring Renae's wishes, she requested a private cremation, and it is her wish that you honor her in a special, private, and unique way significant to you.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 5, 2020