On Friday, March 22, 2019, Renell Kendall, a wonderful wife, sister, mother to four children and a grandmother to five grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly at at the age of 68.



Renell was born March 18, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho to Dwaine and Renee Anderson. She attended Highland High School and graduated in 1969.



On September 19, 1969, she married the love of her life, Ken Kendall. They raised four children together. She was sealed to her family in 1986 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.



Renell was full of life, laughter and enjoyed people. Her smile was infectious, her personality attracted people towards her.



She enjoyed crafts, playing sports, painting, traveling and was always game for a new adventure. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the church, including Primary, scout leader, camp leader and a coach for volleyball and softball for the young women.



Renell was preceded in death by her parents, Dwaine and Renee Anderson, brotherCraig Anderson, sister Connie Holcomb and brother-in-law Glenn Holcomb.



She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; four children, Teresa (Kevin) Anderson, Weston, ID, Jeremy Kendall,Blackfoot, Jill Kendall, Idaho Falls, and Ryan Kendall of Pocatello; four granddaughters and one grandson, Melody, Ashlee, Kyra, McKennie and Rykin; siblings, Clifford (Jeri) Anderson, serving a mssion in Hermosillo, Mexico, Gwen (Reed) Dudley of Pocatello, Thain (Jill) Anderson of Roy Utah, Todd (Debrah) Anderson of Pocatello and Noel (Rodona) Anderson of Pocatello.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Blackfoot East Stake Center. The family will meet with friends at the Hawker Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. and again for one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery at 4pm.



Memories of Renell and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.