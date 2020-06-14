Reta B. Alldredge was born at the family's homesteaded farm in Grandview area, north of Aberdeen Idaho, on May 26, 1921 to Charles W. and Ruth Bambrough Bowman. She passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 99. Reta was the third child, and along with her brothers LeRoy, Melvin, Glenn, Ronald and sisters Elva and Lois was raised on the family farm. She always said the reason she lived so long is she had to work like a man on the farm. She attended Grandview Elementary and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1939. Winters on the farm were harsh; to get to school she and her siblings along with their cousins rode a horse team drawn sleigh, driven by her boy cousins the Kendells, who lived on an adjoining farm. She was an exceptional athlete and recruited and received an offer to play women's professional basketball in Salt Lake City, but her father refused to let her. After high school she worked in Aberdeen as a waitress and a telephone operator, during WWII she worked at the Ogden Defense Depot packaging motor shells. She graduated from Comptometer School and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello as a timekeeper from where she retired after many years of service. Reta liked basketball and enjoyed watching the Utah Jazz, but her passion sport was bowling which she actively enjoyed and participated until age 95. She enjoyed playing pool, working in her yard and her grandchildren. She married four times and outlived all her husbands: Vee Lemon, Oscar A. Riley Jr., Robert Joest, and Harley Alldredge. She had three children Charles W. (Chuck) Riley, LaVoy V. Riley Myers, and Robin M. Riley Neff. She is survived by her brother Ronald of Reno, Nevada, her daughter Robin Neff (Charlie) of Stilwell, OK, son-in-law Bob Myers of Pocatello, and grandchildren Holli Myers Fuller, Sarah Palmer Campbell, Melissa Myers Carvitto, Ben Myers, and Heather Neff, as well as nine great- grandchildren. A viewing will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12 noon until 1:00 PM at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, with graveside service following at 1:30 PM at the Mountain View Cemetery, section 47 East in Pocatello. The family would like to thank the staff at Quail Ridge, The Gables and Soloce Hospice for their care and compassion.