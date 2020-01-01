|
LaNee' gracefully passed away on Friday, December 27th, 2019. Fittingly, she passed surrounded by family, as her life was dedicated to her family.
She was born on October 27th, 1934 in Bloomington, Idaho to Lois and Gordon (Pete) Wilks. LaNee' spent her early years in Bloomington (Frogtown) and Montpelier, Idaho. She had her first job at the age of 8 and worked her teen years at the movie theater in Montpelier, using her earnings to help supplement the household income. LaNee' and her family moved to Pocatello prior to her senior year in high school, where she graduated from Pocatello High School in 1954. Although she hadn't officially moved there yet, at the age of 15, she spent much time in Pocatello at Saint Anthonys Hospital where she was treated for Polio.
LaNee' married Dale Evan Bybee in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 15th, 1955. They were married for 64 years. Together they had 3 children; two boys, Dale Kirk and Bardel Gordon and one daughter, Jennifer Lyn. In her adult years, she worked at Idaho Finance, for Ophthalmologist Dr. Gilcrest and Ophthalmologist Dr. Charles Lawless, serving as his office manager for 35 years before retiring at the age of 73.
LaNee' had many interests and hobbies including her Tuesday night ceramic class. She was so talented; she made the most impressive Christmas village one has ever seen. Christmas was her most beloved time of year. She always made sure each Christmas package was wrapped to perfection to ensure each recipient felt the love that went into each gift. It is so fitting that she would return to her heavenly father during the Christmas season. She also loved flowers. Whenever there was a special event for a friend or family member, she would be sure to send the most beautiful flower arrangement, making sure it was perfect for the event being celebrated.
Her most favorite interest was her family. She so enjoyed loving and caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially her granddaughter Christina Marie. Her love for Christina led her to volunteer for the March of Dimes, where she ultimately agreed to assume the position of Chairperson for Bannock County. It was a position that was very important to her. While overseeing the Bannock County Chapter, her enthusiasm increased the number of volunteers to a level never seen previously and the March of Dimes raised more money than they had ever raised in the past. Each year broke the previous years' record while she served. She was so very proud of her work there.
LaNee' is survived by her husband of 64 years Dale Evan as well as her two sons; Dale Kirk Bybee and his wife Jeannie, Bardel Gordon Bybee and his wife Nina and one daughter, Jennifer Lyn Stock and her husband Kyle. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and brothers Lynn Johns and Gordon Wilks.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lois and Gordon Wilks, father in law Ellis Bybee, mother in law Lydia Bybee and granddaughter Christina Marie Bybee as well as many others.
Services will be held at Wilks Funeral Home on Friday, January 3rd at 5:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd and 1 hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will be at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 4th at the Bloomington Cemetery in Bloomington, Idaho.
The Bybee family would like to thank Heritage Home Health & Hospice, her hospice nurse Kara and her CNA Jenny for their loving care of LaNee'.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 1, 2020