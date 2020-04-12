|
|
Rhoda, loving wife, mother, aunt, and sister passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. She was born July 16, 1932 in Chesterfield, Idaho to Ferrebee, and Ivy May Lancaster Butterfield. She graduated from North Gem High School in 1950. Later on she attended LDS Business College.
She met Vern L. Bennett at the Deleta Ball Room in Pocatello on July 18, 1953. He claimed it was, "Love at first sight." They were engaged three weeks later and married for time and all eternity on October 1, 1953 in the Logan, Utah temple. She and Vern were almost inseparable for 56 years until his death in 2009. They became the parents of three children.
She worked as a legal secretary for almost forty years, thirty-one of it as a Bannock County deputy clerk for first judge Arthur P. Oliver, and then for judge William Woodland. She loved bowling, bingo, and basketball (ISU women's that is). But most of all she loved doing things with her family.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Pocatello West Stake, first as a member of the 9th Ward, and later as a member of the 53rd branch when she moved in to the Brookdale assisted living facility. Over the years she had many callings, and loved working with people.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Larry) Killian of Rigby, Idaho: four grandchildren - Kerry (Jen) Larsen of Pocatello, Idaho: Patty Hoggatt of Chubbuck, Idaho; Rachael Bennett of Herriman, Utah; and Saren Bennett of Hanover Maryland. She is also survived by one brother, Robert L. Butterfield; two great-granddaughters, Brianna Hoggatt and Emma Larsen; one son-in-law Murry Larsen of Pocatello, Idaho; and one daughter-in-law Lisa Bennett of Chubbuck, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern L. Bennett; her oldest daughter, Linda Larsen; and her son, Randy Bennett.
Graveside service will be held Thursday April 16, 2020 at 2 pm in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello. Service will be broadcast live on the Cornelison Funeral Home facebook page.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020