Richard Arland Short
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Arland Short, 85, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

Richard was born June 27, 1935 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ralph Arland Short and Arvilla Walters.

On August 15, 1953 he married Mary Ann Donaldson in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were married for 67 years before her passing in May of this year.

Richard worked as a beer salesman for many years before retiring in 1997. He also was a rancher and raised sheep. He enjoyed going to the mountains to get firewood, camping, going to town for coffee, taking Mary Ann to Jackpot, and organizing family reunions.

Richard is survived by his son, Rusty (Sharon) Short of Soda Springs; three grandchildren, Angela, Michael, and Clayton, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Gail (Gene) Stover, Linda (Kenneth) Wood and Debbie Zabriski; and one brother Terry (Marjean) Short.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carol Hansen and Relda Sheridan.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
