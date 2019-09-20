Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
Richard Clair "Dick" Jensen


1938 - 2019
Richard Clair "Dick" Jensen Obituary
Richard "Dick" Clair Jensen passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019 in Mink Creek Idaho. Dad was born July 5, 1939 in Preston, Idaho to Leeral George Jensen and Naomi Seamons.

On May 3, 1957 he married Ladawn Hampton in Franklin Idaho and they later solemnized their marriage in the Logan LDS Temple. Dick was a devoted father who was blessed with 3 daughters and 2 sons, Sherri, Sid, Shelly, Shirley and Shawn. He spent all his life in Mink Creek and devoted his life to farming, ranching, horse trading, bus driving and his all-time passion his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Shawn. Dad is survived by his wife, Ladawn, children, Sherri Ogden, Sid (Marlene) Jensen, Shelly (Lin) Bell, Shirley (Kevin) Ahrens, a daughter-in-law Kalee Bair, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four brothers Lynn, Ed, Val, Robert "Byrd", a barnyard full of friends and his special dog Bailey.

Please join us in celebrating Dick's life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Mink Creek LDS Chapel, 7316 N Capitol Hill Rd. Preston, ID 83263. Friends and family may call Sunday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and again prior to the funeral from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
