Richard Kim Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep October 20, 2019.
Rich was born December 18, 1952 in Dragerton, Utah to Samuel Richard and Mary Ann Taylor. He graduated from Grand County High School in Moab in 1971 and attended Utah State University in Logan on a wrestling scholarship where he also joined the Fiji - Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
In 1975, Rich married Kathryn Dunn and moved to Pocatello, Idaho where they had two children, Samuel Richard (Rick) Taylor in 1978 and Rachel Kathryn Hazelbush in 1982.
In 2000 Rich married Doris Rush. They shared an incredible 19 years together as partners in love, life, and family. They enjoyed exploring the countryside and taking back road adventures to spot wildlife.
Rich was avid sportsman from an early age - hunting, shooting and reloading ammunition, archery and fishing. These are skills he honed throughout his lifetime and passed to his children. He was also a member of the Oregon Trail Shooting Range.
Rich had a wild sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh with his stories and jokes. He was a brilliant salesman who used his engineering knowledge to create solutions for his customers, many who became lifelong friends. He worked at Bucyrus Erie, Sheehans Welding Supply, Power Transmission Products, Premiere Technology, Warden Fluid Dynamics, Western Fluid Power, and Interstate Hydraulics before finishing his career at Snake River Hydraulics.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rich's life Tuesday October 29th at 1pm at Meridell Park Farm and Event Center, 5740 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Please share memories, photographs and condolences at downardfuneralhome.com (208) 233-0686
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 27, 2019