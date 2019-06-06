|
|
A celebration of life for Richard LeRoy Patchett will be held at his home at 2757 South Old Hwy 91, Inkom, Idaho from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Heritage Home Health and Hospice. They gave outstanding care to our loved one. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on the tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com . A full obituary will be in the July 21st edition of the Journal and is currently posted on Downard's website.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 6, 2019