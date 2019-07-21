Richard "Dick" LeRoy Patchett was born on July 28, 1942 in Laramie, Wyoming to Garland LeRoy Patchett and Martha Raczykowski Patchett. He was raised in Laramie until his family moved to Pocatello in 1950 when his father was transferred with the railroad. Richard attended Pocatello schools and then followed the footsteps of his father by also working for the Union Pacific Railroad. Dick was a brakeman.



Richard married Francy Marie Paul on December 24, 1976. They have enjoyed hunting, fishing and a lot traveling together. Richard also enjoyed building guns, composing and playing gospel music. Dick and Francy belonged to the Christian Motor Cycle Association and performed their music in the Prison Ministry for several years.



Richard was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Duane; and a daughter, Terri Patchett. Richard passed away on May 29, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Francy of Inkom; a daughter, Vicki Patchett and her children, Randi and Shilo of Twin Falls; son, Mike (Susan) Patchett and their children, Amber, Kyle and Kinsey of Menan, Idaho; daughter, Alisa (BJ) Davis of Fortworth, Texas; stepchildren, Jed Bunce and Leisa Bunce of Pocatello; grandchildren, Brittney Downs of Fallon, Nevada and Christopher Downs of Pocatello; as well as numerous great grandchildren; and his mother, Martha; and a sister, Sheri (Steve) Hansen and their two sons, Cameron and Wesley of Ashton, Idaho.



The family of Dick wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional love and compassion extended to our loved one through his most difficult time. Per his request, cremation has taken place. Please join us for a celebration of Dick's life at his home at 2757 South Old Hwy 91, Inkom, Idaho from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Dick's name to Heritage Home Health and Hospice. Memories, photographs and condolences can be shared on the tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 21, 2019