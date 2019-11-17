Home

Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
Richard Lee Huffman


1951 - 2019
Richard Lee Huffman Obituary
Richard Lee Huffman, 68, of Pocatello, passed away on November 14, 2019.

Ricky was born on February 22, 1951 to Bud Huffman and Betty Hildebrant. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Digre and Debbie Thomas, as well as many friends.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
