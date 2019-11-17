|
|
Richard Lee Huffman, 68, of Pocatello, passed away on November 14, 2019.
Ricky was born on February 22, 1951 to Bud Huffman and Betty Hildebrant. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Digre and Debbie Thomas, as well as many friends.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 17, 2019