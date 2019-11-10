|
Richard Neal Gibbs died peacefully at his Pocatello home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after a long illness.
Neal was born in Preston, Idaho and grew up working on the family ranch in Swan Lake. He enjoyed farming and chose to live close by as an adult so he could help out every moment of his free time. He was a hard worker not only on the family farm but for several of the farms in the area over the years.
He raised his family in Downey and was an employee of the Downey-Swan Lake highway District for 32 years before his retirement in 2010. In the 1980s he was councilman on the Downey City Council for several terms. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Downey 2nd Ward bishopric and many other callings. In his youth he was a full time missionary in the LDS California South mission.
He met Jan at Ricks College after completing his mission. They married in 1970 at the Logan LDS Temple and celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary last September. Their marriage was a testimony of commitment and love "in sickness and in health." Over the years each faced health issues and relied on the other for comfort and recovery.
In 1996 he and Jan moved back Swan Lake. Their home became a gathering place for many family events and reunions. He loved studying the Gospel, reading, fishing, riding through Cottonwood Canyon, tending his grandkids, and road trips with his friend Brent.
Neal and Jan moved to Pocatello from Swan Lake a little over a year ago, but he always considered Swan Lake home and missed it very much. Thank you to all the friends, old and new, who have expressed concern and visited over the the last few months.
He is survived by his wife, Janette Marie Gibbs nee Ward, son Kelly Neal Gibbs of Atlanta, GA, daughter Nicole Marie McLain (Kevin) of Bancroft, son James Trent Gibbs (Summer) of Moreland, and daughter Elizabeth Anne Skidmore (Marc) of Pocatello, sisters Donna Rae Olsen (Ray) and DeeAnn Wilkes (Ralph) of Salt Lake City, sister-in-law Susan Colby of Logan, two aunts, Beverly Gibbs of Pocatello and Joyolin Henderson of Swan Lake, one uncle, Laef Jepsen of Preston, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He had eight grandchildren who brought him much love and joy: Tyler, McKayla, Aviana, Breck, Sloan, Aiden, Rance, and Skyler.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard Kay Gibbs and Twila Gibbs nee Jepsen and older brother Thomas Kay Gibbs whom he loved very much.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 noon in the Swan Lake LDS Ward Chapel. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Swan Lake Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 10, 2019