|
|
Richard T Norman passed away peacefully in Long Beach, California on October 13, 2019 at the age of 94. His Idaho life began in 1950 after serving in the Marine Corps and graduating from the University of Washington. He came to Pocatello with his childhood love, Julia, and they shared nearly 41 years of marriage until her passing in 1987. They raised two children, Thomas B (Kathryn) Norman of Alberton, Montana and Diane M (Robert) Johnson of Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Dick started Norman Supply in Pocatello in 1971 which he developed into a family owned and operated business. The company opened three additional branches in Idaho. Dick was well respected and was known for treating his employees like family. The business was sold following Julia's death.
Dick began a new life in Long Beach. He married Darleen Gregory and they were together for over 31 years. His two families blended together beautifully to include Darleen's daughters, Robyn Harer, Huntington Beach, California and Teri Bonnewitz (Dan) of Long Beach. They had a total of eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Honoring his wishes, Dick's family will celebrate his life privately in lieu of public services. To all of his co-workers and friends, we sincerely thank you for your friendship and loyalty. Please celebrate Dick's life in a meaningful way to you.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 20, 2019