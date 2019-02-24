|
He was born to Florencia M Archuleta and Agapito Archuleta on July 22, 1930 in Grand Junction, CO. Passed away with his family at his side, January 25, 2019. Archie attended Pocatello schools and Idaho State College with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education and an Education Specialist degree at U of U. He received awards and accolades from many civic and state organizations representing the underdog. Archie was married to Lois Herrmann for 60 years, they have five children. Tisha (David), Mykki, Keith (Louise), Chien and Jason (Brett) and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joe and Louie, sisters Victoria Sierra and Eleanor. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, The Sierra family of Pocatello, the Archuleta families of Pocatello and Fort Hall and Nampa.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019