Robert Hans Zinszer
1938 - 2020
Robert Hans "Zip" Zinszer, age 81, of Tyler, Texas died Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by beloved family members. He was born on October 13, 1938, in San Pedro, California, son of Richard "Dick" H. and Mildred "Mitzy" R. (Hall) Zinszer.

Robert attended high school in Rome, Italy while his parents lived in Saudi Arabia. Later he enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne, stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On April 16, 1960 he married Margo Matlock in Parkers Settlement, Indiana, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. After leaving his service in the U.S. Army, he later graduated from Fort Hays State University.

Prior to moving to Tyler, Texas in 2018, Robert and Margo lived in Pocatello, Idaho for 31 years. In 1994 he retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Assistant State Conservationist, concluding a 30-year career in the Soil Conservation Service.

Robert was an avid gun enthusiast, fisherman, and ham-radio operator, and he especially enjoyed motorcycling and camping, and was a frequent visitor to Yellowstone National Park and its surrounding area.

Survivors include his wife Margo L. Zinszer of Tyler, TX, two sons; Randy Zinszer and wife Cheryl of Flower Mound, TX, and Shawn Zinszer and wife Kori of Jacksonville, FL, a daughter; Kimberly Stapp and husband Gary of Tyler, TX, seven grandchildren, and two brothers.

Graveside services will be at a later date at Mt. Allen Cemetery in Hays, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to Fort Hays State University, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas. Condolences and memories of Robert may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hays Memorial Chapel
20Th & Pine
Hays, KS 67601
(785) 628-1009
