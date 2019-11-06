|
Joe (Robert Joseph) Kinney passed away October 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Intermountain Medical Center and was surrounded by family.
Joe was born September 13, 1958 in Pocatello, Idaho to Gerald C.Kinney and Bessie Jones Kinney Hansen.
He attended schools in Pocatello and then joined the Navy in 1976. After his military training he returned back to Pocatello and earned his degree at Idaho State University in Electronic Technology. He was married to Amber Marchese in 1982 and to this union a daughter was born. They were later divorced. He was employed by Pacific Power in multiple states.
Joe was a true veteran and would always offer his assistance to anyone in need. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and family was very important to him. He was proud of his ancestors and his Irish heritage. He will be greatly missed by friends and family, and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by a daughter Chelsie Aris Kinney , son in-law Todd Joseph Tschida and grandson Logan Jack Tschida, Milwaukie, OR. Sisters Audrey Porter (Delwyn)Blackfoot, ID, Bonnie Pyne of Phoenix, AZ , Paula Boronda (Kent) SLC, UT, Karen Cornelison (Keith) Rexburg, ID, and Becky Bloxham (Rick) Twin Falls, ID.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruth King and brother David Kinney.
Celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 6, 2019