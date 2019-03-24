Resources More Obituaries for Robert McCall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert McCall

1937 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert "Bob" McCall passed away on December 17, 2018 in Meridian, Idaho surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born on June 12, 1937 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Norman McCall and Margaret Frasure McCall. He was raised in a large family with 6 brothers and sisters, of which he was the youngest. He spent his youth living in various communities in Southwest Idaho before joining the United States Navy at age 19.



As a young man, Bob met his longtime love and wife of 58 years, Glenda Scheele, in Pocatello. They were married on November 10, 1957, living their exciting first few years of marriage in San Diego, California while he was serving in the Navy.



They later moved back to the Pocatello area, where Bob worked at Gate City Steel, where he spent several years, making lifelong friends and great memories along the way. In 1961, Bob joined the Boilermakers apprenticeship program, graduating as a journeyman a few years later. As a journeyman Boilermaker, Bob worked on diverse projects. He enjoyed the variety of work and the company of his fellow union Boilermakers. All those he worked with held him in the highest esteem. As his children, we have heard many stories from co-workers and friends over the years, and the common thread was always respect. He spent the last several years of his career at the INL nuclear site, where he had especially exciting and challenging work that he enjoyed.



After retirement, Bob and Glenda traveled extensively in the United States in their RV home away from home. They had many more adventures and fantastic memories made in their favorite spots, Georgia, Lake Havasu, Laughlin, Las Vegas, and back again to San Diego where it all began.



Bob was an avid outdoorsman, and created so many beautiful memories hunting and fishing with his friends and family, all the while instilling the love of nature and the wild places of Idaho to his children and Grandchildren, and many others whose lives he touched. Lifelong memories of waterskiing and trolling for rainbows on the boat, camping by the best fishing holes near wild rivers and reservoirs all include Bob, ever present, ever patient.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Glenda, brothers Dick Blackburn, Neil McCall, and C.L. "Bud" McCall, and sisters Dorothy Dalton, and Shirley Davis. He is survived by his sister Norma Cragun, his children Denise McCall, Debra Segen, and Pamela Burns (Joel), his Grandchildren Alyssa Segen Yeaton (Drew), Robert "Bobby" Burns, and Sierra Burns.



A memorial service will be held on April 7, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Avenue, Pocatello. Memorials may be given to Idaho Fish and Game Foundation, and condolence cards may be sent to 1038 E. Shepherd Street Meridian, ID 83642. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries