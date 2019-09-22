|
|
Robert D. Park, 63, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly from Pocatello, ID passed away on September 15, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife Maria Park and daughters Heidi Park, Amber Miller (Park), and Billikay Park. He was preceded in death by his son James Garner Park. Robert's reach in his life was tremendous as he formed relationships and bonds with people all over the world. Some of his favorite roles included being the mighty, mighty Papa to his 9 cherished grandchildren, Daddy to his 4 loving kids, Husband to his adored wife, and Mafia Boss to his online family. Robert grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated high school from Pocatello High School. After graduating Robert joined the Navy where he traveled the world and honorably served his country. His favorite hobbies included listening to music and outdoor activities like hunting, camping, and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling and spent many hours with his wife and friends on bowling leagues. No one could give advice quite like Robert. One of his last messages to the world was "Above all else remember to live with no regrets, treat people the way you want to be treated, work like you don't need the money, and love like you've never been hurt." There will be a graveside service held Saturday, September 28th at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019