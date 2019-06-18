Bob was born to Lester and Ivora Rouse November 12th, 1936 in Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Pocatello High School in1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served in the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and played "Taps" for 1230 burials. After Bob was honorably discharged, he enrolled at ISU where he earned a Master's Degree.



He worked as a local news anchor at several stations and also taught Television Production at SW Missouri State. He later worked as a Speech Professor at ISU until his retirement in 2001.



Bob married Karin Melquist in 1961 and they raised two sons, Rob and Marc. They later divorced.



Bob married LaRae Hilton in1985. LaRae will always remember Bob for his photographic ability, computer skills, love of animals and a trained, incredible memory. He was an amazing and talented man.



Bob leaves behind his wife LaRae, his sons Rob and Marc and his sister, Karen Pollard. We love you Bob and we'll forever miss you.



Bob passed away June, 13th 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2PM Wednesday, June 19 at Restlawn Cemetery.