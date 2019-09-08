|
|
Robert "Bob" U. Schiers, age 98, Pocatello resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Bob was born in Victor, Idaho on November 8, 1920, the son of the late Charles U. and Laura Grace (Weeks) Schiers. Bob received his education from the University of Wyoming and the University of Idaho Southern Branch, now ISU. He married Darlene L. Kiholm in Idaho Falls on July 25, 1940.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, and the Masonic Portneuf Lodge #18 where he served as past Master. He was also involved with the Scottish Rite and the Shriners.
He served in the U.S. Army in WW II as a Pharmacy Officer in Reims France at 178 General Hospital
Bob owned drug stores in Lima, Montana and Pole Line Rexall Drug in Pocatello.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and the great outdoors and taking pictures. Especially, he loved his grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings and one grandson. He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Darlene and his children Jim (Mary Lou), Steve (Cheryl), Tom (Becky), Donna Adams (Ken), Mary Schiers, and also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Honoring Bob's wishes there will be no public funeral services. Friends who wish may send donations in his memory to the .
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019