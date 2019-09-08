Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert U. "Bob" Schiers


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert U. "Bob" Schiers Obituary
Robert "Bob" U. Schiers, age 98, Pocatello resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Bob was born in Victor, Idaho on November 8, 1920, the son of the late Charles U. and Laura Grace (Weeks) Schiers. Bob received his education from the University of Wyoming and the University of Idaho Southern Branch, now ISU. He married Darlene L. Kiholm in Idaho Falls on July 25, 1940.

Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, and the Masonic Portneuf Lodge #18 where he served as past Master. He was also involved with the Scottish Rite and the Shriners.

He served in the U.S. Army in WW II as a Pharmacy Officer in Reims France at 178 General Hospital

Bob owned drug stores in Lima, Montana and Pole Line Rexall Drug in Pocatello.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and the great outdoors and taking pictures. Especially, he loved his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings and one grandson. He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Darlene and his children Jim (Mary Lou), Steve (Cheryl), Tom (Becky), Donna Adams (Ken), Mary Schiers, and also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Honoring Bob's wishes there will be no public funeral services. Friends who wish may send donations in his memory to the .
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now