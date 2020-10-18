Roberta Grimes, age 94, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1926 in Rupert, Idaho to Robert and Bessie Culley. She was an only child.
She attended Rupert schools through high school. She attended Idaho Southern Branch from 1944 through 1946. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in music. She then attended the Ohio Institute for Medical Assistants in Cleveland, Ohio.
Music was a lifetime pleasure. She played the piano and organ. She loved playing the bells. She also painted china. She enjoyed raising her roses.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Porcelain Artists of Southeastern Idaho.
Roberta married Ken Carter in 1947. Was divorced in 1960. She married Don Grimes in 1964.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her 3 girls; Patty (Bill) Erickson, Peggy (Ron) Wiedenheft, and Colleen McKinnon, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite church organization or Encompass Health Hospice of Pocatello. Burial will be in Rupert at the Rupert Cemetery at a later date. Please share memories, photographs, and condolences on Roberta's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com