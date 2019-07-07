Robie Chrystelle Mitchell Robertson, 73, died at her home of cancer on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born September 23, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho and grew up in Gooding, Idaho. Chrystelle attended schools in Gooding and was Valedictorian of the 1963 graduating class of Gooding High School. She attended the University of Idaho two years and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Pasadena College in 1967. In 1972 she obtained a Master's of Education/Counseling from Pasadena College.



Chrys married William George Robertson on August 14, 1965 and divorced in 1972. They remarried later on July 10, 1984 and were divorced again in 1987.



She taught world history at Emmett High School for four years after graduating from college. After obtaining her Master's Degree, she returned to Emmett High School as a counselor for four years.



Chrys moved to Safford, Arizona in 1976 and worked as a counselor at Safford High School for eight years. She then moved to Prescott, Arizona and worked for two years as a counselor at Prescott High School.



In 1987 she moved to Pocatello, Idaho and worked as a counselor at Irving Middle School for twenty three years. Chrys retired in 2011. She belonged to Retired Educators and attended New Knowledge Adventures classes through ISU Continuing Education.



She is survived by her sister, Mifanwy M. Lane (Pocatello), a nephew, Robert V. Lane (Jennifer) of Topeka, KS, and great-nieces and nephew: Savannah, Brittany, Ethan and Elizabeth Lane (Topeka, KS).



Chrystelle was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Mitchell and Evelyn C. Moody.



The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello, Idaho. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.