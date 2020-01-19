Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Robin Stanger


1952 - 2020
Robin Stanger Obituary
Shirley Robin Stanger, 67, of Fort Hall, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home.

Robin was born June 24, 1952 in Pocatello, Idaho to Oley Stanger and Shirley Leffler.

She attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.

While living in Alaska for a few years, Robin worked as an animal control officer. Once she moved back to Pocatello, she worked in special collections in the library at Idaho State University.

Robin was passionate about animals and was very involved with animal rescue. She was a horse back rider and had belonged to some riding groups such as "Silver Sage" posse, "Chaparrals" posse. She also enjoyed drawing, and spending time with family and friends.

Robin is survived by her children, Dawn (Dave Lewis) Dustin of Idaho Falls, Toni (Russ Larson) Dustin of Pocatello, and Cody Whitman of Eugene, OR; siblings, Randi, Rodney, and Teresa; five grandchildren, Shane, Andie & Taylor Millward, Tracey and Diego Dustin; and four great grandchildren, Kane, Emma, Atlas, Theodore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rebecca, Todd, and Tony.

No services are planned at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
