|
|
Fort Hall- Rodney Grant Weiser (March), 62, of Fort Hall, Idaho, passed away Friday, February 15, at Portneuf Medical Center of cardiac arrest .
He was born on January 3, 1957, in Pocatello, Idaho to Lorraine Weiser Sandy Sanchez and Robert F. March.
He married his companion of 18 years, Carol Holstein Weiser in 2017.
He is survived by his children, brothers, sisters, and numerous relatives, Torren Snyder, Andrew Williams (sons), and Jessica Staley (daughter) and Rulon March, Lyle March, David Boyd (Shelley) Simonson (brothers) Eradonna Perkins (B'arker), Kathy Martin, Janet Schurz, and Judy Ranes (Jimmy)(sisters).
Rodney will be taken to Buffalo Lodge in Fort Hall on February 17 at noon for viewing and will remain there until Wednesday morning.
Traditional burial services will be held at Salmon Cemetery at 2:00 p.m on Wednesday February 20, 2019.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019