Roger Grant McBride, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Roger was born on May 16th, 1941 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Grant and Elouise McBride. As a baby his family briefly moved to California where both his parents helped in the war effort building and welding ships. After returning to Idaho, he lived on his grandfather's farm and loved the freedom of exploring and enjoying the outdoors. He had great friends that were wonderful influences in his life. Roger went to Mechanic school in Chicago after high school. He was then called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Southern Germany. He attended and graduated from Idaho State University in 1996. Throughout his life he worked many jobs, including driving bus for the INL, driving truck for Edwards Brothers, working on electronics at Lamb Weston and working for United Oil. In 1963 he married Marsha Taggert, they had two sons together and were later divorced. On April 24th, 1980 he married Toni and inherited 5 kids. Together they had 4 more children. He loved working in the temple, reading, camping, the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. One of his greatest joys in life was playing the guitar and singing around the campfire with his family. He lived a selfless life of service with a deep love for family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Elouise McBride; his brother, Greg McBride and his grandson, Alex Cree Hillam. He is survived by his children Wade (Suzette) McBride, Nick McBride, Shon (Jennifer) Peterson, Deena (Todd) Hillam, Robert (Kristi) McBride, Danette (Kylan) Peterson, Karrie Jo (Aaron) Winder, Jared McBride, Mikkel McBride, Kristen Marr, Kalli (Robbie) Straub, 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy (Cal) Leavitt and Kristine McBride.
Viewing services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, February 21st from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church building located at 1134 North College Road West in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. With Viewing at the Church starting at 10:00 am. The burial will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Riverside-Thomas cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Family and friends are invited to join and honor his life.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 19, 2020