Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID 833016762
(208) 733-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger McBride


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger McBride Obituary
Roger Grant McBride, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Roger was born on May 16th, 1941 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Grant and Elouise McBride. As a baby his family briefly moved to California where both his parents helped in the war effort building and welding ships. After returning to Idaho, he lived on his grandfather's farm and loved the freedom of exploring and enjoying the outdoors. He had great friends that were wonderful influences in his life. Roger went to Mechanic school in Chicago after high school. He was then called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Southern Germany. He attended and graduated from Idaho State University in 1996. Throughout his life he worked many jobs, including driving bus for the INL, driving truck for Edwards Brothers, working on electronics at Lamb Weston and working for United Oil. In 1963 he married Marsha Taggert, they had two sons together and were later divorced. On April 24th, 1980 he married Toni and inherited 5 kids. Together they had 4 more children. He loved working in the temple, reading, camping, the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. One of his greatest joys in life was playing the guitar and singing around the campfire with his family. He lived a selfless life of service with a deep love for family and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Elouise McBride; his brother, Greg McBride and his grandson, Alex Cree Hillam. He is survived by his children Wade (Suzette) McBride, Nick McBride, Shon (Jennifer) Peterson, Deena (Todd) Hillam, Robert (Kristi) McBride, Danette (Kylan) Peterson, Karrie Jo (Aaron) Winder, Jared McBride, Mikkel McBride, Kristen Marr, Kalli (Robbie) Straub, 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy (Cal) Leavitt and Kristine McBride.

Viewing services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, February 21st from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church building located at 1134 North College Road West in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. With Viewing at the Church starting at 10:00 am. The burial will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Riverside-Thomas cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Family and friends are invited to join and honor his life.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -