Ronald E. Swallow
1935 - 2020
After a valiant battle Ronald E Swallow, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, 10/20/2020 at home in Sun Lakes, Arizona.

Ron was born, following his twin brother, in Pocatello, Idaho on 1/30/1935 to Edmund and Alta Swallow.

He grew up in Pocatello attended Pocatello High School and ISU. He enlisted in the US Army along with his twin brother, Don Swallow. He later married Karen Goodenough on 6/06/1959 in Pocatello. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on March 31, 1982. They were married for 61 years.

Ron enjoyed a successful 33-year career at Prudential Insurance, moving up the ranks, rising to Regional Vice President of Marketing. He retired at an early age and spent his time building memories with his wife, family, and friends.

He found great enjoyment in golfing, fishing, and traveling in their motor home. He and Karen traveled across America and Canada. He was most grateful for the friendships, experiences, and memories he enjoyed during his retirement. He treasured all his relationships above all, earning the deserved reputation of being a most generous and kind person.

His greatest endeavor along with his wife Karen was caring for their handicapped daughter and ensuring that she always received proper care and was able to enjoy all that life has to offer her.

Ron is survived by his three children, Cheri McDonald (Patrick McDonald) of Thousand Oaks, CA; Greg Swallow (Martha Swallow) of Camarillo, CA, Lori Swallow of Maricopa, AZ, his twin brother, Donald Swallow of Pocatello, ID and younger brother, Barth Swallow and his wife Marilyn of Boise, ID. Ronald is blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents; and one sister.

A memorial graveside service and burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. A date and time will be announced later.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com. 208-233-1500.

In place of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to the American Cancer Society or COVID-19 Programs of your choice.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
