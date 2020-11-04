1/1
Ronald Rowland "Ron" Martin Sr.
1939 - 2020
Ronald Rowland Martin, Sr. "Ron", passed away November 1, 2020 of natural causes. Ron was born March 16, 1939 in Pocatello to Wesley Robert Martin and Thetis Eudora Rowland Martin.

He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1957. He married Connie Ray Burnham, and had 4 children: Ron Martin Jr., Wendy Lobdell-Durney, Debbie Henson, and Michael Martin. After Connie's passing, he married Carla Ray Thomas, and acquired 3 more children: Brandy Thomas, Brady Thomas, and Cody Thomas.

Ron worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for many years in California and Idaho. After being injured in a trail derailment, he left the railroad and went back to college, receiving a Major in History and a Minor in Corporate Education from ISU. A few years later, he moved back to California to attend pre-law in Roseville. Unable to finish law school due to family members' poor health, he returned to Pocatello.

A workaholic who loved starting new careers and ventures, he opened a pawn shop, a video store, and a restaurant. He practiced real estate, built, or remodeled many homes, and owned several apartment and rental complexes. He was in the Army National Guard for 8 years, a member of the Elks Lodge for many years, and a member of the LDS church, holding many church callings over the years. Ron took great pride in his Irish roots, was writing a novel, loved discussing politics, and enjoyed every moment with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carla; their 7 children; 26 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; his big brother, Bob Martin; and his baby sister, Marilyn Holverson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife.

Due to COVID, no funeral services are planned.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
