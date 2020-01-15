Home

Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Ronell Breckenridge
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tetonia Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Tetonia Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Tetonia 2 nd Ward Church
209 So. Main
Tetonia, ID
Ronell Hillman Breckenridge


1930 - 2020
Ronell Hillman Breckenridge Obituary
Ronell Hillman Breckenridge, 90, of Tetonia, Idaho, passed away January 12, 2020. Ronell is survived by her husband, Dale Lee Breckenridge, children; son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois (Joseph) Bailey, and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge, a brother; Russell Hillman, sisters-in-law; Pat Heileson Hillman, Avon Woolstenhulme Hillman Harrell; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at Tetonia 2nd Ward Church, 209 So. Main, Tetonia, ID. With visitation Friday, January 17, from 6-8:00 pm and Saturday, from 9:30-10:45 am both at the church. Burial will be in Haden Cemetery. Tetonia, ID. www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
