Rosalie May Hottel, age 79, passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center after suffering from a stroke.
Rosalie was born in Boise, Idaho at the Salvation Army Home on March 7th, 1941, from then on, she was a spitfire. She once climbed a billboard with quite a crowd gathering to see her; of course she had a spanking waiting for her at the bottom. She graduated from Pocatello High School and went on to marry William Robert Hottel in the Salt Lake Temple on August 18, 1961. Together they had five children.
Once her children were of school age, she became a lunch lady so she could be close to them. She was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother who cherished family time. Diet Pepsi, garage sales, camping, fudge, cats, bowling, and photo albums were some of her favorite things. If you knew her, you knew of her infamous water bottle full of diet Pepsi with a T-shirt koozie on it that was always by her side. One of her most beloved jobs was at Idaho State University. Door number three was her magic number and she always played jokes on anyone who would enter an event through her door.
Rosalie is survived by her children, Lori Ann Averett, Pocatello, Idaho; Robby (Sandra) Hottel, Utah; Brian "Bubba" (Teresa) Hottel, Pocatello, Idaho; Camille Elaine Kennedy, Pocatello, Idaho; and Ginger Lee Powers, Boise, Idaho; her siblings, Steve (Debby) Szymanski, Pocatello, Idaho; Scott (Dalene) Szymanski, Riverside, Idaho; John(Kristy) Szymanski, Junction City, Oregon; Lois Guardipee, Pocatello, Idaho; Marilyn Rigby, Everett, Washington; Marlene (Rick) Goddard, Pocatello, Idaho; Richard Szymanski, Fort Smith, Arkansas; Buffy (Cliff) Gann, Kuna, Idaho; Beloved by many, Rosalie, a mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when the weather improves and the ability to gather as friends and family becomes possible once again. A walk-by viewing will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, (there will be signs directing how to access the area dedicated for that opportunity).
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Her request was for memorial contributions to be made in her name at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202, by phone, 208-238-8000, or through a link on her online obituary as referenced above.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 15, 2020