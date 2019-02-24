Rosalie B. Dominguez was born 2 July 1942 in Nyssa, Oregon to John and Josefina Dominguez. At the time of her birth, she already had two adoring parents and a loving older brother and sister. Her childhood was spent traveling in poverty as a migrant farm-worker, following the crop harvests along the west coast until her father secured a permanent position with the Union Pacific Railroad and the family settled in Pocatello, Idaho. Like many of us, Rosie struggled, found and fought for her best self despite the social and economic challenges confronting her family.



Her family grew in Pocatello to include two brothers and another sister whom she deeply loved.



As a young adult, Rosalie left her parents home and travelled large parts of the United States before settling in Salt Lake City where she lived for many years pursuing an education at the University of Utah and working a variety of jobs in manufacturing. She never married, but had several long-term relationships and fought for marriage equality among other social equality issues.



After retirement, she made the difficult decision to leave her friends and social family established in Utah and return to live near her sisters, brothers and numerous extended family.



Throughout her life, Rosalie was passionate about education, music, cinema, social justice and her love of animals. She was an avid writer, reader and devotee of T. S. Eliot. She was well known for her support of those with improbable chances and her generosity and humor made her instantly likeable to those in her life. She had a powerful ability to find goodness in situations and people she cared for.



Her numerous nieces and nephews can attest to objective proof that Rosalie's rightly timed observations and authentic spirit helped to mold them into the people they find themselves striving to be.



She left this life on 17 February 2019 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Dominguez and Josefina Romo, her brother Philbert Dominguez, her sister Diann Bosquez and her brother Rick Dominguez. She is survived by her sister Connie Doty, Shirley Reid and Jon Dominguez as well as others of her extended family who carry forward her memory and sense of love and humor.



Memorial services will be held Monday, February 25, at 3 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, where family will receive friends one hour prior.