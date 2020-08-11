1/1
Rose Pierce
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Liddie Rose Pierce, age 88, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Monday evening, August 3, 2020.

She was born March 21, 1932, in Fredericksburg, Texas, a daughter of the late Henry and Eunice Harris.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Floyd Pierce. Two sisters, Lee and Bea. One brother, Jim. One son, Al Pierce.

She was a member of the Baptist Church, and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many years living in Pocatello, Idaho prior to moving to Arizona and New Mexico. Rose was an exceptionally talented seamstress. She used her skills to attend Idaho State University for upholstery. She graduated top of her class. Floyd and Rose owned Piniq Upholstery in Pocatello for several years. She attended church regularly in Pocatello and after she moved to Arizona. Floyd and Rose moved often for Floyd's work in the oil fields. She loved to rock hound and had a knack for picking up Indian artifacts. She collected several dozen artifacts over the course of her life. Her collection grew so large that she finally donated them to the museum in Wilcox, Arizona.

Rose is survived by two sons; Ray Pierce of Island Park, Idaho. David Pierce of Island Park, Idaho. Two brothers; Henry Harris Jr. and Ed Harris. One sister; Linn Cline. Two grandchildren; Brian Pierce and Katie Pierce. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Island Park Cemetery in Island Park, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com

Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
