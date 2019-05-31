Roxie Ann Hancock Wilson, peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father and other loving family members on May 29, 2019. She left this earth surrounded by loving family members.



Roxie was born on September 29, 1947 to Dale D. and Mary Jean Hancock in Rigby, Idaho. The family later moved to Pocatello. She married Bruce Wilson on August 26, 1966 in the Idaho Falls Temple and together had 7 children.



Roxie is survived by, her husband, Bruce; her children, Todd (Dava), Shane (Laura), Danielle (Jim) Robinson, Kyle (Mary), Katie, and Amy (Brett) Hardenbrook; 20 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Kimberly Dawn, and niece Michelle Jackson.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Mon., June 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4600 Victory Avenue in Chubbuck. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Sun., June 2nd at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment will follow services in the Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation may be made in her honor to a .