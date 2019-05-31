Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxie Ann Wilson


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roxie Ann Wilson Obituary
Roxie Ann Hancock Wilson, peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father and other loving family members on May 29, 2019. She left this earth surrounded by loving family members.

Roxie was born on September 29, 1947 to Dale D. and Mary Jean Hancock in Rigby, Idaho. The family later moved to Pocatello. She married Bruce Wilson on August 26, 1966 in the Idaho Falls Temple and together had 7 children.

Roxie is survived by, her husband, Bruce; her children, Todd (Dava), Shane (Laura), Danielle (Jim) Robinson, Kyle (Mary), Katie, and Amy (Brett) Hardenbrook; 20 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Kimberly Dawn, and niece Michelle Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Mon., June 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4600 Victory Avenue in Chubbuck. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Sun., June 2nd at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment will follow services in the Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation may be made in her honor to a . Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now