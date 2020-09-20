Russ Misner passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
He established the first pediatric dental practice in Pocatello in 1978. His practice was devoted to bridging conventional and holistic dentistry, creating a place where kids felt comfortable. He was passionate about the game of soccer. He was one of the founding members of the local recreational and competitive soccer leagues.
Russ is survived by Carol, his wife of 51 years, his three children, Chad, Ryan, and Meagan, his granddaughter, Zoey, and his brother, David. Their home was a gathering place for the community and people from all over the world.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11am at Raymond Park. A full obituary will be posted on downardfuneralhome.com
