Russ Timm, 75, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 after a short battle with Hepatocellular Cancer. He was born in Wisconsin to Kenneth and Florence Timm and moved to Boise, Idaho as a child. He was in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1963 to 1968. Russ met his wife, Sue, while working at Buttrey Foods in Pendleton, OR and they married on November 30, 1974. He was transferred to Pocatello, ID in 1975 where he and Sue raised their family of three boys. He also worked for Rowland's Dairy, Sportsman's Warehouse, and Element Outfitters.
Russ was involved with Grace Lutheran School for many years, serving as a member and chairman of the school board. His favorite bible verse was Isaiah 40:31 - "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." He loved to hunt and fish and spent his retirement years fishing in Idaho and Oregon
Russ is survived by his wife, their three sons, 11 grandchildren and one brother.
Russ has been cremated per his request and a private family memorial will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.downardfuneralhome.com
I pray that I may live to fish
Until my dying day
And when it comes to my last cast
I then most humbly pray
When in the Lord's great landing net
And peacefully asleep
That in His mercy I be judged
Big enough to Keep
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 19, 2020